Tonight Is Mantine Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022

Tonight is Mantine Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, June 14th, Mantine will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. Unlike its base design by Ken Sugimori that you can see below, it won't have a little Remoraid buddy joining it tonight. However, it will be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the second Spotlight Hour of June 2022 in Pokémon GO, so read on, as we have information on every Spotlight Hour coming to the game this month.

Can Mantine be Shiny? It sure can. As a Generation Two species, Mantine had its Shiny form released during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto earlier this year along with the other species from that region that hadn't yet gotten to sparkle. Shiny Mantine is a lot bluer, with its top half replacing the navy blue with cerulean and the bottom half losing the grey in exchange for baby blue. It's quite noticeable.

Tonight's Mantine Spotlight Hour bonus is perhaps the most important one of the year. It's double Candy for transferring Pokémon, which is so useful post-GO Fest 2022. If you listen to my tips from last week's Nosepass Spotlight Hour, you will have hopefully saved up those extra GO Fest 2022 spawns to pull off a double Candy mass transfer tonight. My advice is to start highlighting your transfers five to ten minutes before the event so you can hit transfer at 6:01 PM and then simply Shiny hunt for the rest of the event.

That's it for today, but we still have the back half of June Spotlight Hout events to look forward to. Here is what we can expect from Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour events in June 2022:

Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Spinarak Spotlight Hour with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: TCG Hat Pikachu Spotlight Hour with double Stardust for catching Pokémon