Tonight Is Misdreavus Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: October 2022

Tonight is Misdreavus Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, October 18th, this Ghost-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third of four Spotlight Hours of October 2022 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours in October 2022, which will include a line-up of spooky Pokémon. Let's get into the details of tonight's Misdreavus Spotlight Hour first.

First, yes, Misdreavus can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. The standard form, pictured above, is bluish-purple with pink edges to its ghostly hair. Its necklace is red in its standard form. The Shiny form sees the blue replaced with green and the pink tips replaced with orange. The necklace stays mostly the same, turning a lighter pink. This is an extremely noticeable Shiny, and quite a nice one, so Shiny hunters who are missing this one will surely want to get out there and play.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for catching Pokémon. This is a bonus that can be taken advantage of while Shiny hunting. All you have to do is drop two Lucky Eggs at the top of the hour. Those will run the entire Spotlight Hour, increasing the amount of XP you are pulling in. You may want to coordinate leveling up with Friends while you both have Lucky Eggs running during the Spotlight Hour.

There is one more Spotlight Hour coming to Pokémon GO in October 2022:

October 25th, 2022: Shuppet with double XP for evolving Pokémon. Niantic notes, "Bring your Buddy Pokémon to witness something special at the beginning and end of this Spotlight Hour."