Tonight Is Moltres Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022

Moltres Raid Hour is happening tonight, Wednesday, July 20th, in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring the Fire/Flying-type Legendary Bird from Kanto. Niantic is cycling through the Legendary Birds, and uno, dos, Moltres is the final bird. Moltres will soon exit raids, replaced by a Sinnoh favorite that is going to get many Trainers who missed its Shiny last year excited. That's right, we're talking Dialga. But first, fire chicken. Here are tips on how to take advantage of the Legendary Moltres while it still sets Tier Five raids ablaze in Pokémon GO.

Challenge yourself to a duo: Why not use tonight as a way to complete a fun challenge? Moltres has a double weakness to Rock-types, which means that each part of its dual typing of Fire/Flying takes extra damage from Rocky boys. Now, this means that hitting it with a Rock-type, even though Water-types are super effective, is going to be twice as good an option. Because of this double weakness, Moltres can be defeated by a pair of Trainers utilizing Rock-type Pokémon well. Pair up with a buddy and Rock Slide those flaming phoenixes out of the sky. Can you do it with just two?

Why not use tonight as a way to complete a fun challenge? Moltres has a double weakness to Rock-types, which means that each part of its dual typing of Fire/Flying takes extra damage from Rocky boys. Now, this means that hitting it with a Rock-type, even though Water-types are super effective, is going to be twice as good an option. Because of this double weakness, Moltres can be defeated by a pair of Trainers utilizing Rock-type Pokémon well. Pair up with a buddy and Rock Slide those flaming phoenixes out of the sky. Can you do it with just two? Mega Evolve: Raid Hours are simply the best time to Mega Evolve, especially since Mega Evolution has been made easier due to this past spring's changes to the mechanic. My advice is to go for Mega Aerodactyl for those Rock-type moves. A Legendary Kanto bird vs. a Fossil Kanto winged creature? Gotta love it.

Best of luck to all Pokémon GO players getting out there to battle in Moltres Raid Hour.

Next week's Raid Hour will feature Dialga, so if you are looking to prepare for that in advance, look into investing Stardust in Fighting-type and Ground-type Pokémon.