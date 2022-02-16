Tonight Is Normal Forme Deoxys Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Feb. 2022

Today begins a montage of Mythcials in Pokémon GO. The rest of February 2022 will see a series of raid rotations led by each Deoxys Forme starting with Normal Forme Deoxys today. Notably, Normal Forme Deoxys is the only version of Deoxys that has previously had its Shiny released, but now every subsequent Deoxys feature will also be its official Shiny drop. That means that this month, we're getting a whopping three new Shiny Mythicals: Defense Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, and Speed Forme Deoxys. In a groan-worthy move, not all of these Deoxys are getting a Raid Hour. Today, one of the two Dexoys Raid Hours we will see in February 2022 is happening, and it indeed features the only version we already have as a Shiny. Tonight is Normal Forme Deoxys Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Starting at 6 PM and running until 7 PM, most gyms in the game will host Tier Five Raids, with all of those featuring Normal Forme Deoxys.

If you don't have this Shiny, this would certainly be one to grind out. Deoxys is quite a rare feature in Pokémon GO and it's going to be a major attraction for players. These next two raid hours could be some of the most fun we have until summertime when Niantic starts pushing out bigger releases. Play more than one Raid Hour: Get on social media and add friends in other locations. Coordinate with them to share invites during your separate Raid Hours so that way, you will be able to play multiple Pokémon GO Raid Hours throughout the day. You may even be able to play essentially all day if you are able to make the right connections. Reddit, Facebook, Discord, and Twitter are all places where trainers from all over the world can find each other and connect. I've had luck simply posting my code on Twitter and hashtagging #PokemonGO #PokemonGORaids.