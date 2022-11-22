Tonight Is Petilil Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Nov. 2022

Tonight is Petilil Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 22nd, this Grass-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the fourth of five Spotlight Hours of November 2022 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours for this month, but first, let's get into the details of tonight's offering and bonus.

First up, Petilil cannot yet be Shiny in Pokémon GO. Also, it will be available widely in the wild during the Astral Eclipse event, so this isn't something you're going to have to grind out. However, tonight's bonus is worth playing. The bonus is double Candy for transferring Pokémon, which you can take advantage of without any extra bonuses. Just be careful not to transfer anyone you want to keep. Make sure your favorites are favorited!

There is one more Spotlight Hout coming in November 2022:

November 29th, 2022: Hoothoot with double XP for evolving Pokémon.

Then, starting tomorrow, we will have the Astral Eclipse event beginning in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

New Legendary Pokémon via evolution : Legendaries that evolve? The Sun & Moon games brought this feature to the franchise along with the Alola region. Now that Alola has come to Pokémon GO, we are witnessing the current Season of Light storyline culminate in a chance to evolve our own Legendary Pokémon. Cosmoem can evolve into either Lunala (the Moone Pokémon) or Solgaleo (the Sunne Pokémon) starting with this event. It will take 100 Cosmog Candies.

: Legendaries that evolve? The Sun & Moon games brought this feature to the franchise along with the Alola region. Now that Alola has come to Pokémon GO, we are witnessing the current Season of Light storyline culminate in a chance to evolve our own Legendary Pokémon. Cosmoem can evolve into either Lunala (the Moone Pokémon) or Solgaleo (the Sunne Pokémon) starting with this event. It will take 100 Cosmog Candies. Special Research: There will be more tasks unlocked in the Season of Light Special Research.

Wild Spawns: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Sandshrew, Clefairy, Alolan Vulpix, Staryu, Hoothoot, Sunkern, Lunatone, Solrock, Munna, Cottonee, Petilil, and Yungoos. There is no new Shiny release, but at least we will get the chance to hunt Munna and Cottonee, both of whom had Shiny releases this year.

Alolan Rattata, Alolan Sandshrew, Clefairy, Alolan Vulpix, Staryu, Hoothoot, Sunkern, Lunatone, Solrock, Munna, Cottonee, Petilil, and Yungoos. There is no new Shiny release, but at least we will get the chance to hunt Munna and Cottonee, both of whom had Shiny releases this year. Raid Rotation: Tier One Raids: Drifloon, Frillish, Inkay Tier Three Raids: Tentacruel, Druddigon, Hisuian Braviary Tier Five Raids: Nihilego Mega Raids: Mega Houndoom

Field Research encounters: Staryu.

Staryu. Collection Challenge: Rewards Stardust.

Rewards Stardust. Event Bonuses: Nebula skies will be featured once again in the game There will be new event-inspired avatar items celebrating the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

