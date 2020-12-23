Tonight Is Pokémon GO December 2020 Raid Hour #4: Kyurem Again

Tonight is the fourth Kyurem Raid Hour this month in Pokémon GO. To say that interest has dwindled in raiding Kyurem would be the understatement of the year. However… there may actually be a new reason to participate in tonight's raid hour. Let's take a look at a special bonus active right now in Pokémon GO.

Kyurem Raid Hour is tonight, Wednesday, December 23rd from 6 PM through 7 PM. During the hour, most gyms will be taken over by Tier Five raids which will all hatch the Ice/Dragon-type Pokémon. This is happening while a very special bonus is active in Pokémon GO: double raid XP.

Here are all of the bonuses that will run throughout Pokémon GO's Holiday 2020 event:

From Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 12:00 a.m. to Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. local time 2× Raid XP

With Levels 41 through 50 now live in Pokémon GO, XP is now on many trainers' minds. Double raid XP is a major bonus on Legendary raids, so popping two Lucky Eggs and playing Kyurem Raid Hour certainly couldn't hurt your quest to Level 50.

From Thursday, December 24, 2020, at 12:00 a.m. to Friday, December 25, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. local time 2× Catch Candy

When this bonus goes live, the best use of your time will be to target new Pokémon such as the Kalos species, or Vanillite, which was just released in Pokémon GO. Vanillite is oddly difficult to catch, though, so be sure to stock up on Ultra Balls.

From Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. local time 2× Star Piece duration

Everyone loves Stardust. This is a bonus worth taking advantage of, so be sure to save up your Star Pieces for when this goes active.

From Monday, December 28, 2020, at 12:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. local time 2× Lucky Egg duration

Many trainers who haven't yet hit Level 40 are rushing to do so in order to claim the Legacy 40 Special Research, which will not be available anymore after the New Year hits. This looks like it'll be the last XP-centric bonus in Pokémon GO for 2020, so stock up those Lucky Eggs and get grinding.

From Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 12:00 a.m. to Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. local time 2× Catch Stardust

A favorite bonus to be sure.

Whether or not the first bonus of double raid XP will get you raiding Kyurem today, we can at least rejoice that a much more diverse raid rotation will arrive in Pokémon GO in January 2021. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for the full report of the upcoming Legendaries arriving next month.