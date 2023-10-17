Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Harvest Festival, pokemon, Pumpkaboo

Tonight Is Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Tonight is Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, and the many different sized of Pumpkaboo may just drive Shiny hunters wild.

Tonight is Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, October 17th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third Spotlight Hour of October 2023 in Pokémon GO, continuing the new Season entitled Adventures Abound. We have the full details for the Spotlight Hours coming to the game in October 2023 after some more information about tonight's Pumpkaboo Spotlight.

Pumpkaboo is a strong Spotlight Hour Pokémon because there is so much to collect. Pumpkaboo appears in multiple different sizes in a way that goes beyond the size mechanic in the game. The Pumpkaboo Sizes are actually considered different forms and count toward your Dex entries… and its evolution, Gourgeist, has the same situation. Completist Shiny collectors will also want to collect the Shiny of each form. If you are looking for the Shiny, the standard Pumpkaboo is colored… well, like a pumpkin, depicted above. The Shiny version replaces the orange with purple. A terrific Shiny, if you ask me.

The Spotlight Hour bonus is double Stardust for catching, so be sure to drop two Star Pieces at the top of the hour.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

Tuesday, October 24th, 2023: Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 31st, 2023: Yamask with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Then, starting later this week is the Halloween Event Part One:

Date and time: Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time

Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time Pokémon debut: Greavard, a new Paldean species, will arrive in the game, continuing the Paldean generational rollout that began with the new Adventures Abound season in September 2023. Greavard can evolve into Houndstone with 50 Greavard Candy, which can itself evolve into Arboliva with 100 Smoliv Candy.

Greavard, a new Paldean species, will arrive in the game, continuing the Paldean generational rollout that began with the new Adventures Abound season in September 2023. Greavard can evolve into Houndstone with 50 Greavard Candy, which can itself evolve into Arboliva with 100 Smoliv Candy. Shiny release: Phantump can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time.

Phantump can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time. Wild Spawns: Phantump (can be Shiny), Ekans (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Alolan Meowth (can be Shiny and has historically had a boosted Shiny rate), Gastly (can be Shiny), Haunter, Spinarak (can be Shiny), Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Poochyena (can be Shiny), Shuppet (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), and Litwick (can be Shiny). Sandygast will appear as a rare spawn.

Phantump (can be Shiny), Ekans (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Alolan Meowth (can be Shiny and has historically had a boosted Shiny rate), Gastly (can be Shiny), Haunter, Spinarak (can be Shiny), Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Poochyena (can be Shiny), Shuppet (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), and Litwick (can be Shiny). Sandygast will appear as a rare spawn. Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny).

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny). Raids: Tier One: Misdreavus, Shuppet, Drifloon (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Gengar (can be Shiny), Sandygast, Greavard Tier Five: Guzzlord until October 20th (can be Shiny), with Darkrai taking over on October 20th (can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Gengar until October 20th (can be Shiny), with Mega Banette taking over on October 20th (can be Shiny)

7KM Gift Eggs: Munchlax (can be Shiny), Riolu (can be Shiny), Galarian Yamask (can be Shiny)

Munchlax (can be Shiny), Riolu (can be Shiny), Galarian Yamask (can be Shiny) Event bonus: Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. Trainers level 31 and above will receive additional Candy XL for hatching Eggs. Additional Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. 2× Candy for hatching Pokémon. PokéStop Showcases with Shuppet, Banette, and Greavard. A remix of Lavender Town music will play through Halloween. It can also be heard here.

Timed Research: Greavard Timed Research will be available until 8 p.m. on Halloween night, October 31st. This will focus on catching Ghost-type Pokémon and will reward encounters with Greavard and more. Spiritomb Timed Research will be available until 8 p.m. on Halloween night, October 31st. This will reward encounters with Spiritomb and other Ghost-type Pokémon. There will be a paid Timed Research as well. Niantic writes: "For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Complete the research tasks to earn encounters with Ghost-type Pokémon like Phantump and Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, as well as a Halloween-themed avatar pose! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."



Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!