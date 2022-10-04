Tonight Is Purrloin Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: October 2022

Tonight is Purrloin Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, October 4th, this Dark-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first of four Spotlight Hours of October 2022 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours in October 2022, which will include a line-up of spooky Pokémon. Let's get into the details of tonight's Purrloin Spotlight Hour.

Unfortunately, Purrloin will not be Shiny-capable during tonight's Spotlight Hour. Shiny Purrloin will arrive in Pokémon GO for the first time in November 2022 as part of a Safari Zone event. This means that Shiny hunters can sit this one out, because the real Purrloin hunt will begin after its Shiny release. However, that doesn't mean that Trainers should sit this one out, because we do have a useful bonus.

The bonus for Purrloin Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO is double XP for evolving Pokémon. To take advantage of this, drop two Lucky Eggs and spend the entire hour mass evolving. I would also suggest that you should coordinate with friends with whom you are about to level up, so that you can open gifts while you have Lucky Eggs running.

There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2022:

October 11th, 2022: Haunter with double Stardust for catching Pokémon

Haunter with double Stardust for catching Pokémon October 18th, 2022: Misdreavus with double XP for catching Pokémon

Misdreavus with double XP for catching Pokémon October 25th, 2022: Shuppet with double XP for evolving Pokémon. Niantic notes, "Bring your Buddy Pokémon to witness something special at the beginning and end of this Spotlight Hour."