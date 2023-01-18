Tonight Is Regice Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2023 Tonight is Regice Raid Hour in Pokémon GO: Use these tips to make your night of gameplay easier as you take on this Ice-type Legendary.

Tonight is Regice Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Wednesday, January 17th, this Ice-type Titan of Hoenn will be popping in raids all of the game. Most Gyms will feature these Tier Five raids that many Trainers may find more difficult to take down than other Legendary Raids. Regice, you see, is quite a tank. Some Legendaries can be duo'd while others can be hastily taken down with a trio of Trainers. Not the case for Regice. Regice can be taken down by three Trainers minimum, and it's guaranteed to be a difficult fight. Generally, it is advisable to take four or more players into this raid in Pokémon GO and to make sure they are all suited with well-chosen, powered-up Steel-types and Fire-types. Going in with a Mega Evolved Pokémon like Mega Charizard as a Fire-type or Mega Aggron as a Steel-type could also boost your friends' counters, so be sure to prepare well to make tonight's Raid Hour easier on you.

Regice is Shiny-capable, but note that you may need glasses to see the difference. Regice in its normal form is icy blue while Regice in its Shiny form is icee blue. It gets a little more saturated, a little deeper in color. I can't lie… I kind of like it. While subtle Shinies generally seem like a waste to me, this is a pretty one. While I'm completely ready to criticize this beloved franchise for some bad Shinies and Pokémon GO for their implementation of others… I quite simply enjoy Shiny Regice.

Now, Regice will certainly not be here for a long time. Next week, Tapu Koko returns to Tier Five raids, replacing Regice. At the launch of this next Pokémon GO raid rotation, Tapu Koko will get its Shiny. Read the details here.