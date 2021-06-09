Tonight Is Registeel Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2021
Tonight from 6 PM – 7 PM is Registeel Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. With these tips, you can optimize your gameplay and increase the number of raids you can complete.
- Shiny hunt: If you need Shiny Registeel, your best bet at accomplishing that is to take advantage of this Raid Hour. Like I said last week with Regirock Raid Hour, most raid rotations with multiple Legendaries make them all available for all Raid Hours during their run, but that is not the case for the current rotation. Instead, while all three Titans will be available in Pokémon GO for the next week, last week's Raid Hour focused solely on Regirock and next week's Raid Hour will focus solely on Regice. This will be a nice, concentrated hour of just Registeel.
- Raid parties: Registeel is the easiest of the three titans to take down, but its lack of a double weakness makes is still quite a bit tankier than most raid bosses. Go in with three trainers minimum, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters, you'll need greater numbers. Before going in with the bare minimum, make sure you check with your fellow raiders to confirm that your counters are top-notch.
- Build a team: Don't go in with Niantic's suggestions. Those prioritize defense over attack and if you go in with four trainers using those, you will not be able to win. Use our Registeel Raid Guide to prepare a team in advance so you can bring your top hitters to every raid in Pokémon GO.
- Play more than one raid hour: With remote raid invites and the new friend limit increase, you can add dozens of new people all around the world. Just look to social media, where Facebook, Discord, Reddit, and even the torture chamber known as Twitter will host raid groups and individuals calling out for raids. The attentive player will be able to participate in multiple raid hours per day if the desire is there. Best of luck, fellow trainers!