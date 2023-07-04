Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, pokemon, rufflet, Season of Hidden Gems

Tonight Is Rufflet Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Tonight is Rufflet Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, giving players the best chance of catching Shiny Rufflet since its late 2020 release.

Tonight is Rufflet Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, July 3rd, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first of four Spotlight Hours of July 2023 in Pokémon GO, so we will cover what's to come next month at the end of this piece. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

First up, Rufflet can indeed be Shiny. Its standard form is purple with a white fluffy face with a red "crown" design. Shiny Rufflet's purple is replaced with a gold-tinged brown, making it quite easy to tell the difference. Formerly a GO Battle League exclusive encounter, Rufflet's Shiny form came out in late 2020, and it has been slightly easier to find ever since. However, it isn't a common species which makes tonight the best chance at getting Shiny Rufflet since its release.

Tonight's Bonus is double Stardust for catching, which you can take advantage of by dropping two Star Pieces at the top of the hour.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 11th, 2023: Wailmer with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Wailmer with double XP for catching, can be Shiny July 18th, 2023: Rhyhorn with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Rhyhorn with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny July 25th, 2023: Yungoos with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of July 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, July 5th, 2023: Heatran

Heatran Wednesday, July 12th: The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno Zapdos Moltres

The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Wednesday, July 19th, 2023: Regieleki

Regieleki Wednesday, July 26th, 2023: Regidrago

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 1st – July 2nd: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend July 6th – July 12th: 7th Anniversary Party

7th Anniversary Party July 9th: Community Day Classic: Squirtle

Community Day Classic: Squirtle July 15th – July 16th: Catching Some Z's

Catching Some Z's July 22nd: Riolu Hatch Day

Riolu Hatch Day July 27th – August 2nd: Adventure Week

Adventure Week July 30th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!