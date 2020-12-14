Shiny Rufflet Is Now Live In Pokémon GO In Raids & Eggs

Shiny Rufflet flaps its fluffy self into Pokémon GO today along with the start of the Secrets of the Jungle event, which ties into the upcoming Pokémon movie. Here is everything you need to know about Shiny hunting this golden brown version of Rufflet, the one-time GO Battle League-exclusive encounter that will, for this event, be widely available.

Now, this Shiny release of Rufflet is more than just a chance at hunting a new Shiny. Rufflet has been rare in general, especially for those who aren't fans of PVP matches in the GO Battle League. While Rufflet was recently added to Eggs and was previously featured in limited events such as an early 2020 Safari Zone, it has still been one of the most difficult Pokémon to grind candy for in Pokémon GO. Now that it is in one-star raids, many trainers will get their Dex entry Rufflets, which is always very nice.

We will keep an eye here on how often Rufflet raids pop. When Niantic previously featured rare Shiny-capable Pokémon in raids this year, with Gible and Unown coming to mind, these raids were very difficult to find. Hopefully, the same will not be true of Rufflet and players both hardcore and casual will be able to raid this little guy and hunt the Shiny.

Rufflet will also be in 5KM Eggs along with the return of the baby Pokémon. Though the event Egg pool has been a bit stale, the inclusion of Rufflet and the return of Bonsly to Eggs certainly makes hatching worth it.

Trainers hoping to maximize on the Secrets of the Jungle event can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool today for dedicated pieces on the bonuses featured in this event as well as a breakdown of the tasks and rewards in the new Pokémon GO Special Research that will bring Shiny Celebi to the game.