Tonight Is Shadow Ball Mewtwo Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022

Tonight is the final Raid Hour of June 2022 in Pokémon GO and it continues the feature of Mewtwo, but with a different move from last week. Mewtwo Raid Hour is going down tonight, Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 from 6 PM through 7 PM in Pokémon GO. During this time, most Gyms in the game will host Tier Five raids, all of which will feature the Psychic-type Legendary Mewtwo. The difference between this Mewtwo Raid Hour and last week's is that Mewtwo caught during this hour will have the Ghost-type Charged Attack Shadow Ball rather than Psychic-type Psystrike. Let's take a look at some gameplay tips.

Take advantage of Mewtwo's appearance:

Mewtwo is a rare feature, so act now! This is a great opportunity to earn Mewtwo Candy and Mewtwo Candy XL. Also, keep these Mewtwo banked for trading while we get a guaranteed Candy XL from trading. Shadow Ball: This is a terrific move and it packs quite a punch. It is also a Legacy Move that can only be obtained by either catching Mewtwo while the move is available or using an Elite Charged TM. This makes Mewtwo with Shadow Ball quite valuable trading fodder.

Mewtwo Counters: Top Counters are: Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse Bargain Counters are: Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play Hydreigon: Bite, Dark Pulse Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor



Best of luck to everyone getting out there and playing Raid Hour tonight in Pokémon GO.