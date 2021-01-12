Tonight Is Shiny Drifloon Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Is that a chill in the air, or is it just the balloon ghost floating over your head? Niantic is bringing Halloween to January 2021 tomorrow with Drifloon Spotlight Hour. Let's take a look at the details for this one-hour event, find out if Drifloon can be Shiny during the hour, and reveal the weekly bonus.

Drifloon Spotlight Hour will take place today, Tuesday, January 12th from 6 PM to 7 PM. Drifloon will be appearing in the wild more frequently and normally inactive spawn points will spawn Drifloon. Now, let's cut to the part folks want to know most.

First up, yes, Drifloon can absolutely be Shiny. Shiny Drifloon was released a long time ago in Pokémon GO and with very few notable exceptions, Niantic doesn't take back a Shiny release. If you're lucky, you may indeed encounter and catch the pastel yellow and baby blue Drifloon, which is for my money one of the absolute best Shinies in Pokémon GO. My biggest tip here for encountering the most spawns would be to go to areas dense with Pokéstops or shopping centers, just as long as you're not playing while driving!

While many will want to get out there and specifically hunt Shiny Drifloon, don't forget to throw on a Lucky Egg. The weekly Spotlight Hour bonus is Double Catch XP, which is going to be more useful than ever due to the new Level 41 – 50 requirements in Pokémon GO. Suddenly, XP matters again, now more than ever, and many are scrambling to get caught up as they complete the other level requirements.

Good luck out there, fellow trainers, to all grinding XP and hunting Shiny Drifloon. For those looking ahead and preparing in advance for upcoming Spotlight Hours, next week's Spotlight will be Shroomish with the bonus of Double Catch Candy, followed by Phanpy with the bonus of Double Transfer Candy.