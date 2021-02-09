Tonight is Shiny Miltank Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Let's check out the details, the event's bonus, and news about upcoming Pokémon Spotlights.

From 6 PM through 7 PM, Miltank will be boosted in Pokémon GO. Those who missed out on getting Shiny Miltank, a hilariously blue cow, will be happy to see the game flooded with this, uh… oddly wigglingly Pokémon. Miltank will be boosted all through the week as part of the Lunar New Year event, but this one focused hour will be the best chance at hunting this species which is generally rare even when boosted.

The bonus for this week's Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO is the most coveted of all the standard bonuses: double catch Stardust. Be sure to pop on Star Pieces for the hour so you can get your Stardust count up while hunting for that elusive blue Miltank. If you have any Stardust tasks in Research or GO Battle League, it'll be a good bet to wait until the hour is active to claim those. That way, you can claim those while you have a Star Piece on.

Pokémon GO trainers looking ahead at future events can prepare for the next two weeks of Spotlight Events now with this information from the official blog:

Tuesday, February 16, 2021: Luvdisc will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, February 23, 2021: Pikachu will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

In the past, Pikachu has only been featured in Spotlight Hours with a costume on. This will be the first time that standard, classic, good ol' Pikachu will be featured, and it makes sense that the iconic flagship character is featured this week. The entirety of 2021 celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary, but the specific day happens on February, 27th, 2021.

Good luck with Miltank tonight, fellow trainers!