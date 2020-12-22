Tonight Is Shiny Snorunt Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight, December 22nd from 6 PM through 7 PM local time, Snorunt Spotlight Hour will be live in Pokémon GO. Let's dig into the details of this week's Spotlight and its special bonus.

First up, Snorunt will indeed be available in its Shiny form, and has been for some time in Pokémon GO. Shiny Snorunt is one of the best in the game, with its normal tan swapping out for an icy blue that works beautifully with its shivering animation. Our major tip here is that parking lots are underrated. Don't Pokémon GO and drive, but if you can get to a huge shopping center and make your way through either on foot or parking, checking spawns, moving to a new spot, checking spawns, and so on, these areas are generally dense with Pokémon due to the extra spawn points activated during Spotlight Hours.

Now, as far as the bonus… it's a good one. Double transfer Candy will be active throughout the Spotlight Hour, so if there are any Pokémon you've been hoarding for this occasion, now is the time to clear up that storage and rake in the candy. Our one major tip here is to really ask yourself if you're going to trade all those extra Legendaries you've stocked up for swaps. Indeed, many trainers save extra Legendaries for trading, both to get the bonus of extra candy from distance and to help out players who missed. This is a great idea than can have real benefit in Pokémon GO, but there are many trainers who do multiple Tier Five raids every day… and there is only one Special Trade available per trainer, per day. The important question to ask yourself, when looking at your storage and assessing the amount of each species you have, is if you can really see yourself trading that number of Pokémon, Probably not, so clearing up is a great idea at a time when you benefit twice over from doing so.

NEXT WEEK: Snover with double evolution XP.