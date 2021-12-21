Tonight Is Snover Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2021

The third Spotlight Hour of December 2021 is happening tonight in Pokémon GO, and the focus Pokémon is a perfect choice for December. Tonight is Snover Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Grass/Ice-type Pokémon from the Sinnoh region will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details.

Snover can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form. It is quite a subtle Shiny, so keep an eye out for Snover to have blue arms instead of green arms. One thing that Pokédex completionists should note is that Snover has a noticeable gender difference. The male Snover is pictured above. The female Snover has the first zig-zag section of its stomach appear as white rather than brown. When evolved, Abomasnow also has a gender difference. The male Abomasnow has short flaps on its chest while the female has longer ones.

Double catch XP is tonight's bonus. My tip for taking advantage of this one is simple but unfortunately easy to forget. At the top of the hour, pop not one but two Lucky Eggs to last the whole hour. This is also a great time to coordinate opening Gifts and leveling up with Friends in Pokémon GO. Before opening a Gift from a Friend with who you are about to hit Ultra or Best, do the right thing and reach out to them if possible.

Next week, the final Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour for December 2021 will feature Cubchoo. The bonus during Cubchoo Spotlight Hour will be double Catch Candy. Cubchoo is currently featured during the 2021 Holiday Event wearing a holiday bow and that event will still be live when this Spotlight Hour begins. This means that the Cubchoo we encounter during the Spotlight Hour will indeed be Holiday Cubchoo.