Tonight Is Sunkern Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Tonight is Sunkern Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Sunkern be Shiny? What is tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus? Read it all here.

Tonight is Sunkern Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, June 20th, this Pokémon will get its second Spotlight. It will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third of four Spotlight Hours of June 2023 in Pokémon GO, so we will cover what's to come next month at the end of this piece. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

First up, Sunkern can indeed be Shiny. I remember playing its first Spotlight Hour all that time ago and getting lucky enough to catch my first-ever Shiny Sunkern. Maybe we'll get lucky tonight and get some more Shiny Sunkern for ourselves. The Shiny Sunkern is very similar to the standard. The normal form of Sunkern, seen above, is yellow with black stripes. Shiny Sunkern becomes a deeper gold. Its black stripes turn a sepia brown.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Candy for transferring Pokémon. To take advantage of this bonus but make it so you don't limit your time spent Shiny hunting, select and queue up your transfer before the Spotlight Hour begins. Once it starts and the bonus is active, hit transfer and begin your hunt.

