Tonight Is Tangela Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2023 Tonight is Tangela Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's event as well as May 2023's Spotlights.

Tonight is Tangela Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, April 25th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the fourth and final of four Spotlight Hours of April 2023 in Pokémon GO, so we will cover what is to come next month at the end of this piece. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

The big question is, of course, can Tangela be Shiny in Pokémon GO. The answer is "yes." The standard Tangela, pictured above, is made up of blue vines. The Shiny Tangela is made up of green vines. All base Kanto forms have been available as Shinies since Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto which unlocked the remaining Generation One Shiny forms, but Tangela had its Shiny released even before that. Shiny Tangela has been available since Pokémon GO Fest 2020 which saw the release of Shiny Tangela, Shiny Qwilfish, Shiny Woobat, Shiny Heatmor, and Shiny Durant.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is one that you can easily boost with an item. Tangela Spotlight Hour will offer double Stardust for catching, so all you'd need to up that Stardust intake is two Star Pieces. Drop those at the top of the hour and you will pull in even more Stardust.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023: