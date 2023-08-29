Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Season of Hidden Gems, tentacool

Tonight Is Tentacool Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Here is how you can take advantage of tonight's double Candy transfer bonus in Pokémon GO without having to skip Shiny hunting for Tentacool.

Tonight is Tentacool Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, August 29th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the final Spotlight Hour of August 2023 in Pokémon GO, closing out the three-month-long Season of Hidden Gems.

First up, the question must be answered: Can Tentacool be Shiny?

Yes, indeed. Tentacool, like all other basic Kanto Pokémon, can be Shiny. Shiny Tentacool was released back in November 2019 as part of the Supereffective Week event. While Niantic is introducing Shinies into Pokémon GO all the time, with Shiny Shadow variants sometimes available and sometimes not making things a bit more complex, there is an easy way to tell if many Pokémon have been released in their Shiny form: by generation.

If you see an unevolved Pokémon from Kanto, Johto, or Hoenn? It can be Shiny. The last three years have seen Pokémon GO Tour events that release all remaining Shinies from a generation in one fell swoop. Pokémon GO Tour Kanto released all remaining Kanto Shinies, Johto released all remaining Johto Shinies, and so too for Hoenn. So if you see a Spotlight Hour focusing on a species from one of those first three generations, you can bet that it will be Shiny-capable without having to check to see when that Shiny was released. I expect Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh to come next year and do the same for the few remaining Sinnoh Shinies.

You can tell the difference between Shiny Tentacool and standard Tentacool very easily. The standard Tentacool, pictured above, is blue with red crystals. Shiny Tentacool takes on a bluish/purple color and has green crystals.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Candy for transferring. To take advantage of this bonus, but make it so you don't limit your time spent Shiny hunting, select and queue up your transfer before the Spotlight Hour begins. Once it starts and the bonus is active, hit transfer and begin your hunt.

