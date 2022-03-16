Tonight Is Therian Tornadus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2022

Tonight is Therian Forme Tornadus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM through 7 PM, most of the gyms in the game will be taken over by Tier Five raids featuring this Legendary Pokémon which will have its Shiny available for the first time. It may be quite a busy raid hour, as a Shiny Legendary release tends to get more trainers raiding than just about anything else. Let's take a look at a few tips for tonight's event to help Bleeding Cool readers optimize their gameplay.

Go in with the best counters! Don't just trust Niantic's automatic suggestions that show up in the Pokémon GO raid lobby. Those prioritize defense, but the most effective way to raid is to prioritize attack. You should build a team in advance (or, as I always suggest, two teams) to take on Therian Forme Tornadus. My suggestions are: If you Mega Evolve a Pokémon, go for Manectric. Aerodactyl is also a good option. If you have Shadow Pokémon on deck, that is a huge leg up as they are more powerful than their non-Shadow equivalent once their moves are unlocked. The best Shadows to use against Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokémon GO are Raikou, Zapdos, Electivire, Mewtwo, Magnezone, and Mamoswine. The best non-Shadow, non-Mega Pokémon to use are Zekron, Therian Forme Thundurus, Rhyperior, Raikout, Rampardos, Electivire, Zapdos, Magnezone, Terrakion, Mamoswine, Luxray, Tapu Koko, Galarian Darmanitan, Mewtwo, and Alolan Golem.

It's important to know the 100% IVs during Raid Hour. This way, you can make the call if you're going to rush catching the Pokémon in order to make the next raid or if you're going to buckle down to make sure you catch a really strong one. The 100% IVs for Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokémon GO is 1837 in regular weather and 2296 with weather boost.