Tonight Is Therian Tornadus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Therian Forme Tornadus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM through 7 PM, most of the gyms in the game will be taken over by Legendary raids featuring this powerful variant of Tornadus. Here are our tips to take advantage of this Legendary Pokémon's debut.

Our tips for Therian Forme Tornadus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO are:

First up, don't miss our Therian Tornadus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players. As a brief synopsis, the absolute top counters are Shadow Raikou, Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Zapdos, and Shadow Electivire. The best Mega to use is Mega Manectric. The best non-Shadows and non-Megas to use are Zekrom, Therian Forme Thundurus, Rampardos, Raikou, and Electivire.

As I say every week, take advantage of remote raiding: The days of a single-hour limited raid hour in Pokémon GO are over. Now, with remote raiding, you can coordinate with friends on social media to experience Raid Hour in different timezones. Our tip here is to, if you haven't already, explore remote raid groups on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook to take advantage of this incredible feature and drastically increase the number of raids you'll be able to do throughout raid hour and beyond, through the entire event. That way, if you don't get a good Therian Tornadus during Raid Hour, you'll have another chance.

It's important to know the 100% IVs during Raid Hour. This way, you can make the call if you're going to rush catching the Pokémon in order to make the next raid or if you're going to buckle down to make sure you catch a really strong one. The 100% IVs for Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokémon GO is 1837 in regular weather and 2296 with weather boost.

Best of luck to all fellow Pokémon trainers going out there and raid Therian Forme Tornadus. It's going to be here for quite a while, running as the Tier Five feature until April 13th at 10 AM when Therian Forme Landorus takes over.