Tonight Is Zapdos Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022

Zapdos Raid Hour is happening tonight in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring the Electric/Flying-type Legendary Bird from Kanto. Niantic is cycling through the Legendary Birds, which go (Artic)Uno, Zap(Dos), and who is Tres? Moltres, baby. Zapdos will soon exit raids, making way for the Fire/Flying-type Legendary chicken. Here are tips on how to take advantage of the Legendary Zapdos while it still lords over Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO.

Don't go into raids scrambling to figure out the top counters. Using our Raid Guide, you can prepare teams for Zapdos well in advance and even give the team a nickname. That way, you can simply enter the raid and swipe to the side to make your team called "Zappy Boys" or whatever come up. That will make each and every raid lobby you enter go more smoothly. Power up your counters: If you have enough trainers in the lobby, you can attempt to get through raids without investing Stardust into your Pokémon. However, the best bet is to use your Stardust to strengthen your Pokémon and improve yourself as a Trainer. Power up the top counters on your team, making your Pokémon and you as a Trainer an indispensable part of your raid team.

Here are the Legendary Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this July 2022:

July 14th, 2022 at 10 AM until July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM: Moltres

Moltres July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM until July 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Dialga

It looks like Pokémon GO is sticking to patterns here, so if we have Dialga on the 22nd, I'd bet that we can expect to see Palkia in the as-of-yet unannounced Raid Hour slot for the first Wednesday in August.