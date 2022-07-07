Zapdos Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

Pokémon GO is currently running through the Legendary Birds of Kanto. Articuno is on its way out which means that Zapdos is up next. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Electric/Flying-type Legendary bird, perfect your catching strategy, and more.

Top Zapdos Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Zapdos counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zapdos with efficiency.

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Nihilego (Acid, Rock Slide)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Regigigas (Rock-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zapdos can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zapdos will have a CP of 2015 in normal weather conditions and 2519 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!