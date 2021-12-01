Tonight Is Zekrom & Reshiram Raid Hour 1 In Pokémon GO: Dec. 2021

Could this be the most exciting Raid Hour of 2021 in Pokémon GO? Personally, I'm thinking it's an easy "yes." Tonight is Reshiram and Zekrom Raid Hour and it's happening on the day of their Shiny release. These two Unova Dragons will be appearing with increased frequency in Tier Five Raids from 6 PM – 7 PM local time tonight with their Shiny forms unlocked. Here are some tips to take advantage of this Raid Hour.

Build your teams in advance: Niantic offers suggested counters to Pokémon GO players, but your best bet is to ignore those and create prepared teams that you save and then scroll to when you enter the lobby. This is because Niantic's suggestions prioritize defense, while the more effective way to raid is to prioritize attack. To learn which are the best species to use against Reshiram and Zekrom, which do indeed have quite a bit of overlap in what functions against them, stay tuned to Bleeding Cool today for our comprehensive Raid Guides.

Power up your counters: If you have enough trainers in the lobby, you can certainly attempt to get through raids without investing Stardust into your Pokémon. However, the better bet is to use your hard-earned Stardust to better your Pokémon and strengthen yourself as a Trainer. Power up the top counters, with your Dragon-types being the best bet concerning overlapping Reshiram and Zekrom counters, and then ensure that they have the correct moveset. If you invest all of that Stardust into your best Rayquaza and then go in with Flying-type moves, you're going to break my heart.

Have fun: This is a great raid rotation! Have fun and take it easy when it comes to hunting for the Shinies of these two Legendaries. We have a long way to go with Reshiram and Zekrom, with this being just the first of three Raid Hours before it switches over to Kyurem.