Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Announced For July Launch

Activision has revealed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is ont he way, as the remastered title will drop this July for PC and consoles

Article Summary Activision announces Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 launching this July for PC and consoles.

Pre-order bonuses include Foundry Demo, Wireframe Tony Shader, and early access for special editions.

Features iconic pro skaters, new stars, and a mix of classic and modern skate culture soundtrack.

Collector's Edition includes a signed Birdhouse skateboard deck by Tony Hawk.

Iron Galaxy Studios, in collaboration with Tony Hawk and Activision, have officially announced Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is coming out this Summer. One of the worst-kept video game secrets in the past few months, this remastered title brings all of the action, tricks, skaters, and music from both titles to life with better graphics, controls, and more. We have more info and the trailer here as it will be released for PC via Steam, Battle.net, and the Microsoft Store, as well as all three major consoles, on July 8, 2025.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 picks up seamlessly right where the critically acclaimed Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 game left off. Fans who pre-order any edition of the game starting today will receive access to the Foundry Demo in June and the Wireframe Tony Shader at launch. Additionally, pre-orders of the Digital Deluxe and Collector's Editions will grant players early access to the full game three days early beginning July 8. The Digital Deluxe Edition offers exclusive content that includes Doom Slayer and Revenant characters, in-game skate decks, Create-a-Skater items, and more. The Collector's Edition includes everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a Limited Edition full-size Birdhouse skateboard deck with a printed Tony Hawk autograph.

Choose from a legendary pro skater roster that includes Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Kareem Campbell, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg, Bob Burnquist, or opt for the new skaters, including Rayssa Leal, Chloe Covell, Jamie Foy, Zion Wright, and Yuto Horigome. And, in true Tony Hawk's Pro Skater fashion, there will be secrets to unlock. The iconic soundtrack returns with fan-favorite songs from the original games, including "Ace of Spades" by Motorhead, "Amoeba" by Adolescents, "Mass Appeal" by Gang Starr, "96 Quite Bitter Beings " by CKY, "Not the Same" by Bodyjar, and KRS-One's "Outta Here," alongside new tracks that capture the spirit of modern skate culture.

