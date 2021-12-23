Top 10 Best Pokémon TCG Promos Of 2021 Part One: 10 – 6

As 2021 comes to a close, let's look back on the Pokémon TCG's landmark 25th anniversary year. In this series, I will count down the Top 10 Pokémon TCG promo cards that were released during this major year in the hobby's history. Before we begin, I'd love to see your picks in the comments below. We had a ton of cards added to the ongoing SWSH Black Star Promos set, so I'm sure many collectors have different takes. Let's get into it.

10 – SWSH177: Special Delivery Bidoof

Listen, did I love how this card was rolled out? Not really. The Pokémon Center sent out emails asking fans if they'd be interested in such a card. They got a resounding "yes." Then, they sent exclusive links to some of those fans to buy the card with promises of another wave. The wave then came and then… nothing else. It's a recipe for a highly expensive card on the secondary market and I would've rather have everyone gotten one, but it's an undeniably cute and goofy card that tied in nicely to Pokémon GO's Bidoof Breakout.

9 – SWSH174: Espeon

This card simply makes the list due to a strikingly beautiful illustration from artist Tika Matsuna. We got a lot of lovely Eeveelution cards this year, and this Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike three-pack blister promo still managed to stand out.

8 – SWSH87: Eevee VMAX

This hilariously huge Eevee is as adorable as it is gigantic. It was featured as a promo in Shining Fates Elite Trainer Boxes which made the first box quite a fun one to open. I'd put this right up there with Vivid Voltage's Chonkachu as the most iconic cute VMAX.

7 – Pokémon Futsal Promos 5/5: Sobble on the Ball

The Pokémon TCG released these England-exclusive Futsal Promos over a longer period of time than intended due to COVID-19. Sobble on the Ball marks the end of the regular releases of this incredibly cute series, though the Pikachu — which was already limited in its release plan — remains unreleased to the mass public.

6 – SWSH62: Pikachu VMAX

I was thrilled to see this card released as a Celebrations promo. It was beginning to seem as if we wouldn't get it due to the fact that it came out in Japan so much earlier. The lack of an English version drove the Japanese version up so finally, thank Arceus, it has arrived and it's everything a chonk-lover could ask for.

Stay tuned for the second part of this Pokémon TCG countdown!