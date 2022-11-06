Top Five Costumes Of The Year 2022 In Pokémon GO

One of the most hotly debated aspects of Pokémon GO is Niantic's use of Costumed Pokémon. Some players find these event-themed Pokémon to be overdone, while others enjoy the variety introduced into the game. Personally, I am in the latter camp so we are not going to slander our hat-wearing Pokémon today. Instead, let's count down the Top Five best-dressed Pokémon of 2022. Let's get into it.

5 – Cempasúchil Crown Duskull

This Duskull was released as part of the Día de Muertos event last week, which makes it the newest addition to this list. The orange flowers were a strong idea and ended up looking good, but the rendering on the petals almost made them seem too real. They vibe even better with Duskull's red Shiny form. Were any of you lucky enough to catch it during that brief event?

4 – Bow Lapras

Lapras appeared in raids donning a huge bow. This makes the list due to sheer hype, as Bow Lapras leaked a very long time ago in a datamine. This costume-wearing Pokémon was in the GO code for well over a year before it finally came out.

3 – Spooky Festival Vulpix

Vulpix is the perfect candidate for a costume due to its iconic nature and cute factor. This little Fire-type fox looked like the perfect gentleman or gentlelady in this Spooky Festival get-up and, best of all, it could also evolve freely into a Spooky Festival-decorated Ninetails.

2 – Cowboy Hat Snorlax

Cowboy Hat Snorlax was super limited, only available during this year's in-person Pokémon GO Fest events. It makes the list because with a Cowboy Hat added to the game, are we one step closer to seeing Niantic give Cowboy Hat Caterpie guy what he truly wants?

1 – Backwards Cap Toxicroak

Finally, we have the clear winner due to creativity and storytelling. Croagunk with a Backwards Cap has been a Costumed Pokémon staple for a long time. Fashion Week 2022 saw his evolution unlocked… and when you evolve a Cap-wearing Croagunk into Toxicroak, Toxicroak's horn bursts through the hat. Perfection.