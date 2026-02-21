Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Total Chaos, Trigger Happy Interactive

Total Chaos Reveals New Game+ Update Coming in March

Total Chaos is amping up the difficulty and horror an extra notch in the next update as the developers revealed New Game+ is coming

Article Summary Total Chaos adds a challenging New Game+ mode launching in March, escalating survival horror action.

New Game+ introduces The Hunter, a relentless stalker, to track and terrify players through the story.

Players will face more aggressive enemies, scarcer resources, and punishing difficulty in New Game+.

The update brings expanded lore, alternate ending, and unseen locations for deeper Total Chaos immersion.

Developer Trigger Happy Interactive and publisher Apogee Entertainment have revealed a new addition coming to Total Chaos, as the game will be getting a New Game+ update next month. As you might suspect from the name, the new update will give players who complete the game for the first time a chance to really hike the difficulty and the horror up a notch. Just looking at it in the trailer above, this is designed to be a challenge for those who are glutons for punishment. We have more details for you below as the new update will be added on March 2, 2026.

Total Chaos – New Game+

New Game+ brings horrifying twists to Total Chaos, featuring expanded story content, an alternate ending, and unexplored locations – all while a persistent stalker, The Hunter, tracks your every move. Unlockable after completing the game, New Game+ reimagines the first seven chapters of Total Chaos, twisting familiar locations into far more hostile gauntlets and culminates in a brand-new final chapter: Chapter 8 – Reckoning. Each existing chapter begins with a warning: something has been unleashed. Once The Hunter finds his target, there is no way to stop him. Survival depends on speed, awareness, and decision-making under pressure.

In addition to The Hunter, enemy encounters are significantly more aggressive, resources are brutally scarce, and hesitation is punished. New Game+ is not designed for comfort. It is a deliberate escalation, intended for players willing to face Total Chaos at its most unforgiving. It is meant to push players to the absolute brink, and even after all hope is lost, it continues to punish. Beyond its mechanical escalation, New Game+ also expands Total Chaos' narrative. A new ending extends the story beyond its original conclusion, offering new context for the protagonist's descent into Fort Oasis — and what it all ultimately meant.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!