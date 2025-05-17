Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Infogrames, Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Totally Reliable Delivery Service Adds New Update With DLC Incoming

Fans of the game Totally Reliable Delivery Service will be happy to know the game will be getting a new update, a physical edition, and more

Article Summary Totally Reliable Delivery Service gets a new update with expanded features and gameplay this summer.

Player count increases from four to five, plus cross-platform play and universal leaderboards added.

Two new DLCs, Atari Attire and Mascot Madness, bring new events, missions, and character skins.

Physical editions for Nintendo Switch and PS5 launch September 12, including all DLC and bonus content.

Publisher Infogrames (a subsidiary of Atari) and indie game developer We're Five Games have announced Totally Reliable Delivery Service is getting a new update and more this Summer. The game has been out for over four years now and even had a change of publisher in that time, offering up a crazy physics-based delivery sim with a ton of missions, mechanics, vehicles, and more for you to play with. Well, the game is getting some major content additions, such as the inclusion of a fifth member of the team, two new DLCs to snag, and some fun bonus content. What's more, the game will be getting a physical edition that will arrive this September for multiple platforms. We have more details below as well as the latest trailer showing off what's to come.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – 2025 Plans

The new update will also increase the player count from four to five, in addition to adding cross-platform play and universal leaderboards. Players will also be treated to two new DLCs that expand the game's offering with new content, native versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and physical distribution for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. The new DLCs – Atari Attire and Mascot Madness – will each add five new multiplayer events, 10 new delivery missions, and 15 new character skins. Atari Attire ($2.99 USD), which features character skins based on Atari games (and one surprise from Nightdive Studios), will launch early this summer with the game update, while Mascot Madness ($2.99 USD) is set to release on September 12.

Pre-orders are open for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 ($29.99 USD) physical versions, which will include the two new DLCs and all the content from prior DLCs, including Stunt Sets, Cyberfunk and Dress Code. The Totally Reliable Delivery Service physical versions are expected to ship and hit retail shelves on September 12.

