Totally Reliable Delivery Service Gets A Thanksgiving Update

TinyBuild Games revealed today they have loaded a new update into Totally Reliable Delivery Service for the holiday. Specifically for the Xbox version as the developers at We're Five Games have some awesome surprises for everyone. You'll get to experience some new events and gain new cosmetics this time around, as you can play these solo or with your friends. The two new additions to the game are Windy Wings and Laser Barrage, which come with the Super-Powered Cosmetics that will make you look fierce as you deliver, along with shiny vehicle skins. You can read about all of the additions below along with the trailer, while also being able to snag the game at a 50% discount until December 3rd.

Windy Wings – Drone deliveries just became a thing of the past! The dream of delivering your five-star services in a superhero style can now come true with the brand new Bat Wings available in the update. Race your friends to win new cosmetics, get a birds eye view of the landscape or just wander around up in the air to show off your awesome stunts.

Laser Barrage – Dodge laser attacks from the UFO and win the Knock Out Helmet to avoid constant fainting. Words on the street said that the helmet was necessary unless you want to risk your chance to rank high on the Leaderboard!

New power-up cosmetics along with badass skins for your cart and helicopter will be unlocked once you win in the new events.

K.O. Helmet – The best protection from being knocked out, can be unlocked in the Laser Barrage event

Bat Wings – A new power-up cosmetic that allows you to fly around every corner of the map without barriers, can be unlocked in the Windy Wings event

Laser Cart And Clouds Helicopter – Unique vehicle skins that can be activated at the garage after winning respective events