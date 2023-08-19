Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ananki Game Studio, The Fate Of Baldr

Tower Defense Game The Fate Of Baldr Announced

Ananki Game Studio revealed their latest game on the way as the team is currently working on the tower defense title, The Fate Of Baldr.

Indie game developer and publisher Ananki Game Studio revealed their latest game this week, as we're getting a new tower defense title called The Fate Of Baldr. Putting a different kind of spin on the genre, you'll be playing as a Viking who is trying to defend your ship against mythical creatures and bosses who are all looking to tear it to shreds. You'll have to find resources to put into defenses and weapons, while also gaining skills in the process to make it easier for you to defend. There's no timetable for when this game is coming, or even if there will be an Early Access version. But for now, enjoy the brief info and trailer below.

"Join the Vikings in an epic tower defense adventure! Defend your ship against mythical bosses while mining resources and upgrading skills. Battle solo or team up with friends in online co-op for a journey of strategy, conquest, and victory.

Ensure the safety of your Viking ship by repelling waves of creatures and gods inspired by Norse mythology.

Optimize your defense strategy by placing a wide range of towers in key locations.

Engage the enemies with both melee and ranged weapons.

Gather resources to upgrade your ship, towers, weapon, and equipment.

Experience the thrill of battle as a single player or team up with others in online cooperative play with the choice of four distinct and unique class options.

"Working on The Fate of Baldr has been an incredible journey for us so far. Inspired by the lore of Norse mythology and old-school sci-fi, we have created a unique universe where Viking warriors take on the gods of the nine worlds. We've poured our hearts and souls into this project, and we're very excited to share our vision with the public," stated Ananki Game Studio.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!