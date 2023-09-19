Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Level Infinite, Tower Of Fantasy, Video Games | Tagged: Hotta Studio, Level Infinite

Tower Of Fantasy To Add new Simularcrum Fei Se Next Week

Check out the latest addition coming to Tower Of Fantasy as they a new Simularcrum named Fei Se is arriving in the game soon.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed an all-new update coming to Tower Of Fantasy that will add a brand new Simularcrum named Fei Se. The character, for lack of a better term, is the basic dancer you would find in a lot of RPG titles, including some of her most basic skills. But she does a lot more than entertain and support, as she has a mixture of close and ranged attacks that will keep enemies on their toes. You can find more info below as the character will arrive with a new update on September 26.

"Known to most for her dancing skills, Fei Se's true identity as the leader of the Phantom Palace and commander of the Shadowguards proves much more impressive. The covert agents of the Shadowguards are that of secret agents in Domain 9, blending into its bustling day to day life. Fei Se is fellow simulacrum Lan's mentor, and upon exploring the dangerous celestial gate, Lan temporarily imparted the duties of Zhuque on Fei Se before she departed. Now that Lan has safely returned, it is time for Fei Se to step back into the shadows, using her skills as a performer and her unique lotus-like weapon, Endless Bloom, to gain entry into Domain 9's most esteemed gathering places. "

"Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the cross-platform, shared open-world MMORPG action of Tower of Fantasy invites gamers around the world to join in on the thrilling action. Developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite, the game features an immersive open world, co-operative group and solo adventures, freeform character development, unique simulacrums, and epic combat that allows players to switch weapons and gameplay styles on the fly to unlock their own personal fighting style."

