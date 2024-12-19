Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Drops Annual Holiday Update

Tower Of God: New World has released a new update this week, capping off the year 2024 with a holiday update running until January 2

Netmarble has dropped a new update into Tower Of God: New World this week, as the game now has its official holiday content to wrap up the year. This is basically what you would expect with some holiday items, themes, and events, as well as the addition of a new character with SSR+ [Revolution] Twenty-Fifth Bam. We have all the details for you here, as the holiday events run until January 2, 2025.

Tower Of God: New World – 2024 Holiday Update

The new update introduces SSR+ [Revolution] Twenty-Fifth Bam (Blue element, Mage, Wave Controller), who possesses a powerful orb called black shinsu and a second Thorn. He becomes invincible by summoning a Triple Orb to cast Stardust which causes a star explosion in the area where the most enemies are located. Another newly added teammate is SSR [Ice Spear] Khun Aguero (Yellow element, Assassin, Spearbearer), who acquired ice element powers during his training on the Secret Floor. He throws an Ice Spear at the farthest enemy, inflicting Frost on them.

Holiday Story Event [Silent Night! Holy Night!]: Players can enjoy a brand-new story and stages to earn various items, including SSR+ Tower's Blessing Break Stones, Radiant Revolution Fragment, Growth Resource Selection Chests, and more.

Ranker Race: Join the competition to clear as many stages as possible. Players who clear the same number of stages and the fastest completion time determines the rankings. Rankers' Tokens and various rewards will be offered for clearing the stages.

Khun's Wishing Card: Select cards to uncover three matching decorations to earn a gift, such as Evan's new holiday-themed costume, 'Holiday Request', and Growth Resources.

TapTap Plus: Tap the Bam Doll to earn rewards! Each tap increases the reward grade.

Holiday Celebration Minigame 'Climb the Tower': Play the minigame with special holiday-themed decorations and obtain generous rewards.

The latest update also features the new content 'Data Tower, ' which is also available through January 2. Players can earn SSR [Ice Spear] Khun Aguero to challenge and clear a sector of the tower. New holiday-themed costumes for Twenty-Fifth Bam (Tree Fairy on the Beach), Khun Aguero (Santa on the Beach), and Evan (Holiday Request) have been added. Players can also challenge the newly introduced Adventure Floors from 141 to 145.

