Tower Princess Will Have A Free Demo During Steam Next Fest

HypeTrain Digital and AweKteaM revealed this week they'll be releasing a free demo of Tower Princess during Steam Next Fest. If you haven't seen this one before, the game is a cute 3D roguelite platformer where you play a noble knight doing his knightly duty trying to save princesses being held captive. But not every princess you save is the same, and not every tower will be just a rescue from a dragon. You'll need to stay on your toes and help out those in need across the kingdom, no matter what peril they may be in. There's no formal release date set for this one yet, but the demo will go live on February 21st.

Once upon a time, in a Far Away Land, an Evil Dragon took prisoner every royal heir he could meet. Lots of worthy suitors of every kingdom tried to face the beast, without success. Now it's your turn! You'll have to do your best to beat the dungeon, defeat the dragon, and manage the most perfect date! Tower Princess: I've Come for You! is a parody of the classic "knight enters into the dungeon, rescues the princess and slays the dragon", only this time is not as easy as just rescuing her and be happy ever after. You'll have to manage a DATE with a wide variety of nenbers if the royalty locked in towers, at the same time you face the dangers of the classic dungeoneering. Only with her help you'll be able to defeat the Dragon. It's a game that evokes the classic action platformer 3D, with puzzles and a roguelite component.

A fresh gameplay combination of 3D platforming & roguelite. Choose your knight, invite the princess and take them to the Castle full of procedurally generated dungeons and traps! Take a sharp and mighty sword or a long rifle that allows you to fight from a distance and upgrade it with extra abilities! Dive into the cheerful atmosphere full of encouragement and support. You don't have to be a perfect knight to succeed! The game is inspired by the classic adventure games, 3D platformers and the Dark Souls series and not as casual as it may look at a first glance!