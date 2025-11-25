Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaxy Grove, Kwalee, Town to City

Town to City Releases Animals Update in Early Access

Town to City has added a special new update while in Early Access as you can now own pets and pick them up from the Animal Shelter

Indie game developer Galaxy Grove and publisher Kwalee have released a new update for Town to City while the game is still in Early Access. Players can now download the free Animals update for the game, which will give your citizens the ability to own pets such as cats, or add farm or wildlife like cattle to the town. It also adds the new Animal Shelter building to the game, where you can pick them up. Players will also see the addition of the new first-person perspective, letting you see it from the townie perspective, as well as several new props and two more new buildings: a dress maker and a patisserie. You can see more in the trailer here as the update is now live.

Town to City

Break free of the grid in Town to City: a cozy city builder that invites you to create a beautiful and bustling community. Freely place houses, shops, amenities, and natural elements to delight your residents and encourage new families to move in. As your population grows, so can your ambitions: create multiple towns that can grow alone or thrive together, helping the whole region develop and prosper. In the campaign or sandbox mode, you're free to build at your own pace, placing each flower bed with pixel precision or prioritizing growing your economy and developing your town into a thriving city.

Shape Your City: Truly grid-less building sets you free to lay out your town however you like. Plan out carefully-ordered rows of houses and city districts, or grow outwards organically with residences, amenities, parks and plazas connected by winding streets and alleys.

Unleash Your Creativity: Beautify your settlement to your heart's content with a plethora of customization options. Set up lighting, plant flowers, and wooded parks, and decorate houses and buildings to complement or contrast. With gorgeous voxel graphics as a base, it's easy to create something beautiful you'll want to capture with the in-game photo mode.

Nurture Your Community: As your town flourishes, you'll need to meet the needs of your growing population. Provide amenities that will cater to everyone – from farmers and workers to artisans and the bourgeoisie – alongside specific requests by individual residents. Get to know each person as they arrive in town and watch them settle down to form new families in the homes you built for them.

Grow Your Economy: Assign workers to jobs, research new buildings and decorations, and boost your sleepy settlement into a bustling center of commerce. As you expand, you'll pursue new developments in farming and tourism taking your economy to greater heights.

