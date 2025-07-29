Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Retroware, toxic crusaders, troma

Toxic Crusaders Confirms December Release Date

Get ready to avenge crime the Troma way, as Toxic Crusaders has been given a release date, set to arrive on PC and consoles in early December

Indie game developer and publisher Retroware released a new trailer for their upcoming beat 'em up game, Toxic Crusaders, along with the release date. The devs have revealed that the title will be released for both PC and consoles on December 4, 2025. As for the trailer, we got a better look at the seven characters you can choose from to head into battle and fight crime with, as this city needs a LOT of cleaning up. Enjoy!

Toxic Crusaders

Toxic Crusaders is an action-packed beat 'em up game where players take control of one of seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and abilities. The game features up to four-player, local co-op — allowing friends to team up and take on hordes of Radiation Rangers, mutated thugs, and zombie chickens across seven disgusting levels, rendered in beautiful full-color pixel-art graphics.

Four Players and Seven Playable Characters: Toxic Crusaders allows up to four players to battle together in local co-op, making it a perfect game for a group of friends. Players can choose from seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and powers, including the beloved Toxie, No-Zone, Junkyard, Major Disaster, Headbanger, and (for the first time) Yvonne and Mrs. Junko!

Toxic Crusaders allows up to four players to battle together in local co-op, making it a perfect game for a group of friends. Players can choose from seven playable characters, each with their own unique moves and powers, including the beloved Toxie, No-Zone, Junkyard, Major Disaster, Headbanger, and (for the first time) Yvonne and Mrs. Junko! Fight Through Caroon and Movie Levels: Season 2 of the 1990s Toxic Crusaders cartoon sadly never happened, but this game continues the cartoon's plot! This original storyline is also packed with references to the iconic Troma cult movies, complete with hilarious Easter eggs and cameos from fan-favorite characters. Whether you're a die-hard Troma fan or a newcomer, you'll enjoy the off-beat humor.

Season 2 of the 1990s Toxic Crusaders cartoon sadly never happened, but this game continues the cartoon's plot! This storyline is also packed with references to the iconic Troma cult movies, complete with hilarious Easter eggs and cameos from fan-favorite characters. Whether you're a die-hard Troma fan or a newcomer, you'll enjoy the off-beat humor. Fully Voice Acted With Motion Comics Cutscenes: Toxic Crusaders features fully voice-acted motion comic cutscenes that add depth and immersion to the game's story, creating a cohesive and immersive experience that will keep players engaged from start to finish. Voice acting by TeamFourStar, industry veterans, and actual Troma film actors.

