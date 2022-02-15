Trading Card Binder Review: BCW 9-Pocket Zipper Folio Binder

One of the biggest decisions a trading card game collector can make is deciding how to display their cards. In order to help out fellow collectors, this brand new series Trading Card Binder Review will take us through binders being sold as premium display items to see which products live up to the hype and which aren't worthy to store your big hitters. Whether you collect Pokémon TCG, Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Digimon, or any other CCG/TCG, I hope this helps you on your journey. Today, let's take a look at the BCW 9-Pocket Zipper Folio Binder.

(The labels are used personally for me to catalog my sets and have nothing to do with the binder's quality.)

BCW 9-Pocket Zipper Folio Binder: The Details

360 Pockets

Side-load sleeves for the cards

Available colors: Black, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Teal, White, Yellow (all-black interior)

Zips shut

No rings

Padded "leatherette" front and back cover

The Good

Virtually no ramping: This series of binders is unlike any of its kind in that there is virtually no ramping. In the binder pictured, I have two complete Pokémon TCG sets stored. A competitor binder would see the first few pages ramp up when the binder is opened flat. That is not the case with BCW. Very impressive.

This series of binders is unlike any of its kind in that there is virtually no ramping. In the binder pictured, I have two complete Pokémon TCG sets stored. A competitor binder would see the first few pages ramp up when the binder is opened flat. That is not the case with BCW. Very impressive. Leatherette: Smooth to the touch, this material has a sort of matte feel which prevents the smudging seen on the surface of other leathery binders which can sometimes have a waxy feel.

Smooth to the touch, this material has a sort of matte feel which prevents the smudging seen on the surface of other leathery binders which can sometimes have a waxy feel. Zipper: The zipper is nice and glides smoothly, but best of all, its color is themed to the binder. I have many binders which have a special color on the exterior but a black zipper track. This consistency adds to the overall presentation.

The Bad

Pocket Size: BCW binders have one flaw, but it's a major one. The pocket-size makes for sliding cards. I have cards in this binder using multiple different kinds of sleeves. Cards in UltraPRO sleeves, when inserted, are almost immediately pushed back out. It's just not a snug fit. Pokémon TCG ETB sleeves, on the other hand, fit nicely. Now, you can use smaller sleeves, and I do in this binder. However, you'll just have to accept some slide action.

BCW 9-Pocket Zipper Folio Binder: Final Rating

8/10: BCW binders have a lot going for them and might even score equal or higher than VaultX were it not for the pocket-size issue. If this gets fixed, they may be the company to beat.