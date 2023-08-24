Posted in: Dovetail Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dovetail Games, Train Sim World 4

Train Sim World 4 Will Arrive At The Station In Late September

Dovetail Games had a surprise announcement for Gamescom 2023, as they revealed Train Sim World 4 is coming out in September.

Developer and publisher Dovetail Games announced during Gamescom 2023 that Train Sim World 4 will be released next month. Like previous incarnations, you'll be able to live out your hobbyist fantasy by taking on all aspects of running a train in multiple locations around the world and with various models that have been designed over the decades. Take on iconic routes and learn what it's like to not only make sure the train is running up to spec, but also getting from point to point on time. We have more info and a trailer below as the game will be released for PC and consoles on September 26th, 2023.

"For passionate railfans and casual hobbyists, the Deluxe Edition-exclusive inclusion of Flying Scotsman brings a legendary name to Train Sim World and gives players the opportunity to stretch its legs up the East Coast Main Line to Doncaster, where it was built, along with LNER's sleek, high-speed Azuma train. The record-breaking steam locomotive celebrates its centenary in 2023, making it the perfect year to step into the virtual cab and drive the icon in-game. On this side of the Atlantic, the power of American diesel can be harnessed with Metrolink's F125 out of Los Angeles Union Station through to Lancaster, California. Virtual passengers will ride in classic pull-push style in the modern Rotem Commuter Cars."

"Along the way, players will recognize locations synonymous with movies, such as the LA River, get the chance to see Vista Canyon's brand-new station (due to open this year), and even get involved in the Hollywood action as part of one of the many in-game scenarios. Along with all-new locomotives, routes, and features, Train Sim World 4 also introduces a new country in the form of Austria. The S-Bahn Vorarlberg Line winds through the Alps to the Austria-Germany border courtesy of national operator ÖBB and its 4024 Talent EMU, with the potential for further Austrian content to be released later down the line. And for the many German fans of the series, the hi-tech Vectron locomotive arrives on an upgraded version of the previous Dresden – Riesa route."

