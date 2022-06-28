Train Valley: Console Edition Will Launch In Late July

BlitWorks Games revealed that they will be releasing Train Valley: Console Edition across all three major consoles near the end of July. This version of the game will essentially be the ultimate version of the first installment, giving you everything you need to become the master of train traffic management. Complete with all of the updates and improvements since it was first released on PC. You will be able to experience all of the campaigns in Europe, the Americas, Japan, the former URSS, and the German DLC which starts with World War I and follows all the way until the Fall of the Berlin Wall and the modern Frankfurt Airport. Enjoy the latest trailer below as it will be released on July 27th.

Build railroads in order to connect cities, tunnels and bridges . New railways are cheap when laid across bare fields, but can be expensive when demolishing forests, villages and other existing structures.

Manage increasing traffic by constructing switches, sidings and spurs so that multiple trains can run without delays, at the same time.

Stay accident-free by precisely controlling trains during crucial moments, using pause for planning (you can build railways and schedule trains while on pause).

Play through 5 seasons: Europe (1830–1980), America (1840–1960), USSR (1880–1980), Japan (1900–2020) and Germany (1830-2020).

Complete the story mode featuring such real-life events as the Gold Rush of 1849, the construction of the Florida Overseas Railroad, World War II, the Cold War, the launch of the first manned space flight Vostok 1, the fall of the Berlin Wall and more.

Explore the game in different game modes: in story mode (5-10 minutes), in random mode (15-20 minutes – the level looks and develops differently every time you launch) or in sandbox-like mode (can be turned on for both story and random modes. It allows you to play without time and money limits).

Discover 30 types of trains – from early steam-powered locomotives to modern high-speed trains, driving 18 types of cars – from old-time passenger cars to hoppers and cisterns and to military-use tank and gun platforms.