Transformers: Battlegrounds Gets The Shattered Spacebridge DLC

Outright Games has released a new DLC pack for Transformers: Battlegrounds as players can now try out Shattered Spacebridge. If you're into multiverse storylines, then this DLC will be right up your alley as the Autobots need to reconstruct the Spacebridge and somehow get back to Cybertron, all while fighting off an array of evil Decepticons who stand between them and home. Every single run through the multiverse presents a unique new challenge for you to overcome as you run into scenarios you never thought possible before. Are you able to final all of the components of the scattered Spacebridge, take them from the locations they're held at, help the Autobots recover their lost abilities, and keep your spark alive long enough to see it to the end? That's the challenge in front of you and it is no easy task. You can read a little more about the story and check out the trailer for it below as you might see a few faces you weren't expecting. This DLC is currently on sale on all three consoles and PC for $10.

In a tangled multiverse, help the Autobots reconstruct the Spacebridge and find their way back to Cybertron – all while battling the evil Decepticons! Enter the next dimension of Transformers: Battlegrounds, where Wheeljack and friends carry their battle scars into each new clash and every run through the multiverse presents a unique new challenge. Can you win back the scattered Spacebridge components, help the Autobots recover their lost abilities, and keep your team's spark alive long enough to make it home? • New tactics – Choose your team, missions and upgrades strategically to survive.

• New battlegrounds – Battle in new maps in the expanded multiverse.

• New challenge – Each journey is different. How quickly can you get home?