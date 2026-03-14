Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Spilt Milk Studios, Trash Goblin

Trash Goblin Has Been Given a Console Release Date

After having already been released for PC, Trash Goblin will be making its way to all three major consoles later this Spring

Article Summary Trash Goblin launches on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in a few weeks.

Console release includes Update 1.4: New Horizons with new quests, characters, and features.

Restore, upcycle, and sell quirky trinkets as a goblin shopkeeper in a cozy indie game experience.

Customize your shop, upgrade tools, and build relationships with colorful NPC customers.

Indie game developer and publisher Spilt Milk Studios revealed this week that they will bring the game Trash Goblin over to consoles in a few weeks. The game has already been a fun indie hit on PC, but now XSX|S, PS5 and Nintendo Switch players will get to enjoy the game when it releases on March 26, 2026. What's more, the console version will release alongside a new update, as players will see Update 1.4: New Horizons bring new quests, returning characters, trinkets, and several improvements to the title. You cans ee more in the latest trailer here.

Trash Goblin

Trash Goblin is a wholesome and cozy shopkeeping game where you play as a goblin who uncovers and restores trinkets! Find peculiar knickknacks by chipping away at the dirt and cruft they're embedded inside. Scrub them up nicely and clean them with your sponge to get them ready for sale. After all, one goblin's trash is another goblin's treasure! Trash Goblin lets you customize your myriad of already-peculiar goods by combining these trinkets together in almost endless ways, upcycling them into even more strange and wonderful new items to meet the eccentric requests of your colorful customers.

Get to know your regulars so you can make custom pieces tailored around their desires – which will fetch you even more money! Grow your business! Spend your savings to upgrade your shop, buy new and better tools that offer additional ways to restore your trinkets – making them even more valuable – expand your space, and customize it to your tastes.

Fifty trinkets, accessories & variations to find, clean, repair, and upcycle, with well over 180 unique (and sometimes questionable) combinations to muck around with.

3+ tools & upgrades to use across three trinket-care minigames.

10+ NPC characters to get to know and sell to.

Tons of expansion and customization options to make your shop your own.

3-5 hours of hand-crafted quests and content.

Endless customers and endless gameplay.

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