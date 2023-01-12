Treehouses Are Coming To Green Hell In New Update There's a new update coming to Green Hell later this month that will add a number of new features, including treehouses.

Indie developer and publisher Creepy Jar have announced the new Building Update is coming to Green Hell later this month. This release will specifically be put out for PC players and will give them a number fo new options to give themselves options for survival. Including the ability to build treehouses to your liking with a few different options to stay above much of the wildlife below. You can read more dev notes about the update below as it is set to be released on January 23rd.

"Thanks to the results of the recent PUB, the Green Hell Building Update will add a ton of new content to the game including the ability to build treehouses, build on water, and even sees a much-desired update to the in-game notebook. See below for some of the additions fans can expect to see on January 23rd."

Build your home in the trees – Utilizing a new Climbing Rope construction, players can head to the treetops to build their very own treehouse! Find the biggest tree around—covered with Indigo Blue Leptonia Mushrooms and Banisteropsis Vine—and assemble your two-story Wooden/Bamboo Treehouse and connect it via a Footbridge to other Tree Platforms.

Whatever floats your boat – The new Floating Frame platform will allow Players to build their abode up to 3 floors high right on the water.

3-sided fun – Use new Wooden/Bamboo Triangular Frames to create a more unique home than ever before.

STAY OUT! – Keep out unwanted visitors with Wooden/Bamboo Doors.

More building material options – Bamboo and Wood everywhere! Build walls, roofs, and ceilings out of the material of your fancy.

Hit 'em hard – No predator is safe when players wield the all-new Heavy Stone Axe.

Efficient building – Place more than one construction at a time to speed up your building process.

Revamped notebook – The player notebook is slimmer and more organized than ever.

The player notebook is slimmer and more organized than ever. Clear your path – Cut down big palms, logs, stumps, and branches to clear your path all through the Amazon.