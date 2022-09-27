Trifox Release Date Confirmed With Latest Trailer

Big Sugar, along with indie developer Glowfish Interactive, confirmed the release date for Trifox with a brand new trailer. This action-adventure title features a fox who is trying to get back his stolen TV remote, and to do so, he will employ a number of tactics and weapons to fight through hordes of enemies. The game will be released at different points as it will come out on the Nintendo Switch first on October 13th, followed by XB and PC platforms (Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG) on October 14th. PlayStation will be coming out before year's end but an exact date hasn't been set yet. For now, enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom.

Trifox is a colourful and cartoonish action-adventure featuring a phenomenal fox with a multitude of talents! After his home is attacked and his TV remote stolen, Trifox sets out in pursuit of the mysterious looters in an action-packed adventure. Use magic, might, and marvelous gadgets to outfox foes across four danger-filled worlds as you fight your way to a final showdown at Villain HQ! A multi-talented mammal, Trifox can use the skills of three different character types – Warrior, Mage, and Engineer. Each has its own unique set of class-based abilities which can be mixed-and-matched, allowing players to create a wily protagonist with a tailor-made moveset. Three different classes: Wield a giant hammer as a Warrior! Master magic and mystery as a Mage! Use a backpack full of gadgets as an Engineer!

Wield a giant hammer as a Warrior! Master magic and mystery as a Mage! Use a backpack full of gadgets as an Engineer! Mix-and-match styles: Customise your Trifox by combining different class-based abilities! Want to cast spells and fire a Gatling Gun? No problem!

Customise your Trifox by combining different class-based abilities! Want to cast spells and fire a Gatling Gun? No problem! 30 abilities to unlock: Collect and spend coins to gain new skills, such as Spike Slam, Shield Bubble, Guided Missile, and many more!

Collect and spend coins to gain new skills, such as Spike Slam, Shield Bubble, Guided Missile, and many more! Four worlds to beat: Fight hordes of enemies, traverse platforming pitfalls, overcome environmental puzzles, and battle big angry bosses!

Fight hordes of enemies, traverse platforming pitfalls, overcome environmental puzzles, and battle big angry bosses! A modern retro adventure: A new and fresh experience designed to evoke the spirit of classic 3D platformers!