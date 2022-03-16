Trigon: Space Story Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Gameforge has released a brand new trailer this week for Trigon: Space Story as we get a far better look at the gameplay to come. The new trailer gives a pretty good look at several aspects of the game, including the combat overview, how weapons work on multiple levels, combat perks to be used in battle throughout the ship, and tactics you can apply to ship fighting. You also get to see the robust ship management system when you finally come to dock, and how crew members work and interact in the ship. Not to mention all the choices you'll have when exploring space, and the eventual consequences of permanent death. Enjoy the trailer below as we're still waiting for a release date to be revealed.

Trigon: Space Story places players in the captain's seat of a fully upgradable starship, where they must manage everything from weapon systems and engines to the day-to-day tasks of the ship's crew. The procedurally generated universe offers plenty of scope for exploration over four chapters of the story campaign, with nine sectors each containing 10+ individual systems. With dangerous space anomalies, roving gangs of space pirates, and a complex web of intergalactic politics to navigate, players will need to strategize each approach with myriad factors to consider. Outfit each ship with more than 70 different weapons and play from the perspectives of four highly unique species, each with their own quirks and advantages. The procedurally generated roguelike universe provides a new adventure every run and will force players to truly learn the meaning of "Improvise, Adapt, Overcome." Oh Captain, My Captain: It's your show out there and it's up to you to lead and inspire your crew, make life or death decisions, and craft the most badass ship in the galaxy.

Build the Best Ship in the Stars: Outfit your star cruiser with more than 70 types of weapons including lasers, turrets, plasma cannons, bombs, drones, and more.

It's a Culture Thing: Multiple species, each with their own unique qualities, like the warmongering militant Rakkhi, or the crafty and tenacious Humans.

A procedurally generated universe ensures no run is the same, forcing players to learn, adapt, and craft fresh strategies to ensure victory. Stellar Stories to Unfold: A story mode that consists of four chapters and four different perspectives from each species, all of which possess their own quirks and have their own part to play in the overarching plot.