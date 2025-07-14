Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Video Games | Tagged: Trivia Murder Party 3

Trivia Murder Party 3 Pushed Back Until 2026

Trivia Murder Party 3 has been delayed, as the team pushed the release back to 2026 with no timeframe of when it will be released

Article Summary Trivia Murder Party 3 delayed to 2026 as Jackbox Games focuses on quality and new features.

The game will launch as a standalone title with both local multiplayer and online matchmaking.

Early access is planned for late 2025, giving fans a chance to try the game before full release.

Continuous post-launch updates and new content are promised to keep Trivia Murder Party 3 fresh.

Jackbox Games announced today that they have had to make a hard choice for one of their games, as they have pushed Trivia Murder Party 3 into next year. The team released a small message, which we have for you below, letting players know that they will be aiming to release the stand-alone trivia title in 2026. You can wishlist it on Steam at the moment, but for now, no set date has been provided. We'll keep an eye on things to see if it changes.

Delayed Until 2026

From the beginning, Trivia Murder Party 3 has been one of our most ambitious projects yet. The game is being built in a new engine and it will be our first Jackbox title in recent years with online matchmaking. It is also the first title we hope to continuously update with new events and content after its release. We know how much the Trivia Murder Party franchise means to our fans and to our team. We are excited to collaborate with our players to help Trivia Murder Party 3 evolve and we want to create the best possible starting point. We know that can only be achieved by giving our staff the space, time, and work environment to do what they do best. We can't wait to bring the party to you next year. In the meantime, you can follow our progress on the Trivia Murder Party 3 Steam page and on our blog. We look forward to sharing more with you soon. Thank you for your patience with us and for your support of our games for so many years.

Trivia Murder Party 3

Pack your sleeping bag and prepare to fight for your life. Trivia Murder Party 3 is here to help you make memories that will last a lifetime. In this standalone entry in the Trivia Murder Party series, players must survive a sadistic summer hosted by a mysterious killer with a flair for drama and deadly consequences. Play in early access in late 2025 to be among the first brave souls to head into the wild. Players will be able to go to camp in multiple ways:

Enjoy classic local multiplayer play by joining an in-person or remote game with friends using a four-letter Jackbox room code.

Make new friends by joining public games of Trivia Murder Party 3 through all-new online matchmaking.

Will you escape or become another ghost story told around the campfire? Wishlist now!

