Trove Launches Seasonal Snowfest Event This Week

Trove has released a new seasonal event, as Snowfest brings with it a bunch of holiday items and activities for you to play

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has released the latest update for Trove, as they unleashed the seasonal Snowfest event into the MMORPG. This is pretty much like all holiday events, where you get new cosmetics, new decorations, new things to do, and events to check out. Basically, it's just an excuse to cover the game in the snow and have things to tide you over until the next year. We have more info below and the trailer above as the content is now live.

Trove – Snowfest 2024

Mischievous snowman enemies called Snowvaders are quietly invading every corner of the world, slowly spreading through the biomes and bringing frosty chaos— along with unique wintery loot and crafting materials, such as Pristine Snow and Snowvader Remnants. Featuring three new Snowman enemy types, unique interactions with in-game biomes, special 3-star "Tree" dungeons, and 1-star "Present" dungeons with rare rewards, this winter-themed event has plenty of content to engage with. Players can also use Pristine Snow to craft Snowfest rewards from previous years. Trove is an open-world multiplayer sandbox that takes players on a journey through countless realms, tasking them with completing quests and defeating enemies of all shapes and sizes along the way.

Cubular Classes: Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes.

Infinite and Fully Destructible: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time.



Imagine It, Build It: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon.



Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon. Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with all manner of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles.

