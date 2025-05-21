Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Turtle Beach, Video Games | Tagged: controller, headset

Turtle Beach Reveals Several New Gaming Accessories For Summer 2025

Turtle Beach revealed a few new otems being added to their line of gaming accessories for both Xbox and the Nintendo Switch 2

Article Summary Turtle Beach unveils new headsets and controllers for Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 for Summer 2025.

Recon 70 and Airlite Fit wired headsets offer immersive audio, comfort, and versatile 3.5mm connections.

Rematch wireless and wired controllers for Switch feature fun designs, mappable buttons, and motion controls.

Afterglow Wave and Rematch Core controllers for Xbox include RGB lighting, audio controls, and customizable features.

Turtle Beach decided to reveal a few new items this week for their Summer catalog, with items coming out for the Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2. On the NS2 side of things, they have a new headset as well as some new designs for wireless controllers with some fun designs you'll enjoy, complete with the new additions to the button makeup to play the latest titles. Meanwhile, the company also had two new controller designs for the Xbox, along with the new Recon 70 wired headset. We have more details below as most of the items have now been added to their shop.

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset

Built for your next victory, your latest achievement, and much more, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 gaming headset is now officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. Turtle Beach's lightweight and comfortable headset is designed for hours of play, with high-quality 40mm speakers and premium over-ear synthetic leather cushions for an immersive gaming experience. Turtle Beach's renowned high-sensitivity mic ensures voice chat is heard clearly and easily flips up to mute. Finally, the versatile 3.5mm connection is perfect for all Nintendo Switch systems.

Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch

Enjoy a superior level of gaming and comfort with the new Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired gaming headset for Nintendo Switch systems. Officially licensed and expertly designed in-house, this headset delivers finely tuned audio through high-quality 40mm speakers, providing an immersive experience for both casual and competitive gamers alike. The elevated over-ear jersey knit cushions offer exceptional comfort, letting gamers hear every crisp high and deep low while effectively blocking out external noise. The sleek, noise-canceling microphone ensures voice chat is heard clearly and can be flipped up to mute it. The versatile 3.5mm audio connection is fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controllers for Nintendo Switch

Recently given a 9/10 review score from MP1st.com, the Rematch Invincible Mario wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch family of systems places a burst of power-up-inspired retro charm into gamers' hands, while the Rematch Super Mario Star design supercharges gaming sessions by making every move shine! Both new models brighten up the darkest of gaming rooms with glow-in-the-dark designs after exposure to light. For long gaming sessions, gamers will appreciate the up to 40-hour rechargeable battery and up to 30-foot wireless range to play comfortably from anywhere in the room. Gamers playing on the Nintendo Switch systems can fully immerse themselves into their favorite games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with built-in motion controls. Two mappable buttons enhance in-game actions.

Afterglow Wave Wired Controllers for Xbox

Unlock elevated gaming performance and style with the Designed for Xbox Turtle Beach Afterglow Wave RGB Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PCs. Featuring Hall Effect 3-stop adjustable triggers, Xbox gamers can adjust trigger sensitivity and enjoy smooth, precise, and durable control. Gamers can also customize their controller's style with intelligent RGB lighting, offering millions of color combinations, with eight unique lighting zones and four different preset modes available on the controller, plus four additional presets available in the Control Hub companion app. Players can customize their gameplay with two mappable quick-action buttons, keeping essential commands within close reach. Stay locked in with patented D-pad audio controls, allowing for instant adjustments to game/chat volume mix and master volume, plus a dedicated mic mute button. Additionally, download the Control Hub companion app for Xbox consoles & Windows PCs for advanced customization options for lighting, button mapping, as well as controller configuration and diagnosis. Dual rumble motors and impulse triggers provide immersive, responsive feedback, and an ergonomic shape with laser-etched, textured grips ensures a fatigue-free feel. The Afterglow Wave controller's 10ft USB-C wired connection ensures reliable, lag-free gaming.

Rematch Core Wired Controllers for Xbox

Experience game-enhancing control and precision with the Designed for Xbox Turtle Beach Rematch Core wired controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs. Enjoy seamless audio adjustments on-the-fly with patented audio controls integrated in the D-pad, including game/chat mix and master volume, plus a dedicated mic mute button. Designed for comfort, the ergonomic shape ensures a fatigue-free grip during extended gaming sessions. Dual rumble motors and impulse triggers deliver responsive and immersive feedback for enhanced gameplay. The Rematch Core controller is equipped with a reliable 8ft USB-C connection for uninterrupted gaming. For quick and easy controller configuration and diagnosis, download the Control Hub companion app, available on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.

