TwitchCon 2025 Drops Multiple Announcements During Keynote

TwitchCon 2025 kicked off this morning in San Diego at the iconic Convention Center, as the company started the event with a keynote

New features include Auto Clips, streamlined promotions, and expanded sponsorships for streamers.

Updated moderation tools introduce roles for agents, managers, and Lead Moderators starting November.

Major partners like Streamlabs, Netmarble, and e.l.f. Cosmetics announce exclusive Twitch activations.

TwitchCon 2025 kicked off this morning at the San Diego Convention Center, as the opening keynote had a number of news pieces about the platform. Among them are Dual-Format streaming, streaming in AI glasses, and the new (already somewhat controversial) choice to make paid representatives mods with their own roles in the community. We have the notes from Twitch below about their own keynote, as well as a blog the company released shortly after marking the ten-year occasion, as we'll have more to share during the weekend.

TwitchCon 2025 Keynote Highlights

Dual-Format Streaming lets streamers go live in both vertical and horizontal formats at the same time. We began testing dual-format streaming in August and are excited to share that we're ready to move into Beta testing starting next week.

We've partnered with Meta to enable streamers to go live directly from their AI glasses. We'll be updating the Twitch mobile app to support this partnership in the next few months.

To help viewers catch up on the best moments they may have missed from a previous stream, we're building a new feature called Auto Clips. This feature will help you automatically create Clips based on the best moments from a stream using AI and a variety of signals from the broadcast.

In June, we gave streamers the opportunity to run their own promotions. For medium sized creators, streamer-led promotions have increased gifting revenue on average 30-45% during the promo and in some cases, that number is as high as 250%. We'll continue to explore streamer-led promotion opportunities and will share more later this year.

Over the last year, we launched a number of on-site updates to help streamers get sponsorships directly within the Creator Dashboard. We're seeing that advertisers are more eager with Twitch streamers so we'll continue to increase the number of deals available to streamers by bringing on more advertisers and more offers from third parties. These sponsorship offers will be rolling out to all monetizing streamers, including Affiliates, in the coming months.

We're working on updating how we enforce against community guideline violations so that for most offenses, the suspension will apply to the behavior that violated our rules – as opposed to completely blocking your access to Twitch.

As creators grow, it can be difficult to manage all of the responsibilities of running their channel. To make it easier, we're introducing two new roles: The first role is for agents, managers or other representatives and the second role is Lead Moderator, starting in November. Agents can view a streamer's analytics and financial information while Lead Moderators can add or remove other mods and update a channel's moderation settings.

Day one of TwitchCon also brought a wave of energy, excitement, and major announcements from our partners and sponsors across the show floor.

Streamlabs: Multi-device streamers rejoiced at the brand's latest tools announcement, Stream Shift—a Tubbo-inspired feature enabling seamless mobile-to-PC livestreaming transitions.

Quantic Dream: Following yesterday's exciting reveal of their next project, XX, the developers pulled out all the stops for a special one-day only in-person livestreamed experience featuring the first-ever live gameplay showcase, content creator and insider programs, and roadmap presentation.

Toyota: Attendees were among the first to catch the manufacturer's Toyota GRIP movie trailer before its official launch—only at the Toyota-sponsored Arcade.

Netmarble: Anime lovers were able to put their combat prowess to the test with a new playable demo for the highly anticipated action game, Solo Leveling: ARISE OVERDRIVE, brought exclusively to TwitchCon

Embark Studios: The wait for ARC Raiders' release is almost over, and the team is building excitement with a Sever Slam—kicking off exclusively in sync with TwitchCon from the 17th to 19th

Krafton: Attendees were among the first to experience PUBG's new over-the-top PvE Arcade mode, where squads battle waves of chaotic Skibidi Toilets and a climactic boss fight ahead of its late-October release.

e.l.f. Cosmetics: The beloved beauty powerhouse announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Twitch and Amazon to launch a native shoppable in-stream feature, enabling viewers to buy e.l.f. products seamlessly during live broadcasts.

