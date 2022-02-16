Two Point Campus Unveils Archaeology Course Trailer

SEGA and Two Point Games have dropped a new trailer today for Two Point Campus, as we get a better look at Archaeology. As it was in the predecessor Two Point Hospital, there are various things that can be done and added to whatever you're working on to help people excel. Here in the colleges, each one has a very specific focus that people have put themselves into debt to learn, which you'll find spread across all of the schools you'll be working within the game. Today they showed off the Archaeology Course, as you'll be helping students find their inner treasure hunter to dig up fossils, ancient works, buildings, and even a gem or two. You can check out the trailer below as they give you the shorthand version of what you'll need to know about this course, as we expect to see more trailers like this in the weeks ahead. Two Point Campus will be released on PC and consoles on May 17th, 2022.

Have you always wanted to discover ancient ruins, dig up artifacts that have been lost for thousands of years or find remnants of ancient civilizations? In Two Point Campus you can summon your inner whip wielding, hat wearing, adventure seeking professor, and enrol your students for the Archaeology Course, where they will be digging, scanning, and dusting their way to fortune and glory. In this first short video in a series of course reveals for Two Point Campus, you'll get a glimpse of the Archaeology class, where students take on a range of challenges to uncover Artifacts. Your students can use tools like shovels, brushes, and metal detectors to discover items that are scattered around several dig sites. Make sure to train your students and staff well, because the more they know, the more extraordinary stuff they'll dig up.